Russian stocks plunge to February invasion lows

An activist participates in an unsanctioned protest at Arbat Street Sept. 21, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. The sign plays on the word mobilization as "No burialization."

Russian stocks fell sharply on Monday to reach their lowest point since Feb. 24, the day the first Russian troops entered Ukraine.

The MOEX Russia Index was down 6.9% by early afternoon in Europe, having fallen as much as 7.4% earlier in the session.

Markets in Moscow have been in general decline since President Vladimir Putin announced a military mobilization last week, setting the Russian economy on a war footing and likely prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.

"From a macro perspective, the main implications for Russia's economy could come through additional Western sanctions, increased pressure on the public finances, and greater issues facing Russia's labour supply," Capital Economics Senior Emerging Markets Economist Liam Peach said in a note Friday.

Russia called up 300,000 reservists after losing large swathes of territory to a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks, and the Kremlin is now holding "referendums" in parts of eastern Ukraine in a bid to consolidate Russia's presence there.