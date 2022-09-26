What the Club is watching Monday — yields and dollar way up, stocks down, we want to buy

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 23, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
What the Club is watching Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
- U.S. stock futures point to a lower open to start the week. U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise, the dollar strengthens as the British pound falling to a record low early Monday morning. The 2-year yield around 4.3%. September has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks, and it's certainly been a terrible month so far, with the Dow down 6%, the S&P 500 down 6.6% and the Nasdaq down 8%.