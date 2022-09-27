China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters

Beijing has for a long time accused the U.S. of carrying out cyberattacks on Chinese targets. But more recently, it has accused the U.S.'s National Security Agency of hacking specific targets.

China accused a top U.S. spy agency of stealing Chinese user data and infiltrating the country's telecommunications infrastructure, according to a report published Tuesday, which lays out details of the alleged cyberattack method.

Chinese state media last week first reported on an alleged attack by the U.S. National Security Agency on China's government funded Northwestern Polytechnical University and promised that more details would follow.

Tuesday's report from China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360, lays out the specific ways the alleged attack was carried out.

The report adds further tension between the U.S. and China in the cyber sphere. Beijing has for years accused Washington of carrying out cyberattacks, but rarely discloses details of specific incidents. This new report is a change in approach from China.

The report, published in the state-backed People's Daily newspaper, claims the NSA began with a man-in-the-middle attack on the Northwestern Polytechnical University. This is where a hacker intercepts digital communication between two parties. The NSA was able to get into the university's network, get the credentials of people who worked there, which allowed the U.S. agency to further penetrate the systems, the report alleged.