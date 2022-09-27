Cramer's lightning round: Harmonic is not a buy

Loading chart...

Costamare Inc: "I do not want you to touch any of these stocks."

Everbridge Inc: "This one does not make money, so I say [sell]."

Harmonic Inc: "Sells way too high on a price-to-earnings multiple for me to recommend when there's so many cheaper stocks out there."

Tellurian Inc: "I think at $2 it remains a very good spec."

Monolithic Power Systems Inc: "I'm going to have to say that I do not like this stock."

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc: "It's an interesting spec. I'm not going against [Cathie Wood] at these prices. It's just too darn low."

Cloudflare Inc: "It is okay to buy. I know that's a tough call, but I do believe it."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I think the shipping business is a terrible business. ... That stock's probably not even done going down."

