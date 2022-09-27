Investors believe aggressive Fed will keep stock market down for the rest of 2022, CNBC survey shows

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, September 26, 2022.

The Federal Reserve's most aggressive pace of tightening since the 1980s is making the majority of Wall Street investors believe stocks will be underwater for longer, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey.

We polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money, asking where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2022 and beyond. The survey was conducted this week.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said their biggest concern for the markets right now is the Fed being too aggressive. The central bank last week raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and pledged more hikes to beat inflation, triggering a big sell-off in risk assets.