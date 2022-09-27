Phil Mickelson and three other golfers drop out of antitrust suit against PGA Tour

Team Captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC is seen on the 18th tee during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 17, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Phil Mickelson and three other LIV golfers have dropped out of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson and 10 other LIV-affiliated players had filed a suit against the PGA Tour in August after the tour suspended them for their participation in the rival LIV Golf league. The suit alleged the PGA Tour's suspensions were anti-competitive.

Jonathan Grella, an LIV Golf representative, said the merits of the suit still stand and LIV will continue to pursue the case.

The PGA Tour declined to comment.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter also dismissed their claims against the PGA Tour, according to a court filing Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Mickelson dismissed his claim in a separate filing.

"With LIV's involvement in these issues, the players' rights will be protected, and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings," Mickelson said in a statement provided through LIV Golf.

The three other players also signaled their confidence that LIV was adequately pursuing the antitrust claims.