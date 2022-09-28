Apple stock dips on report the company is bailing on plans to boost new iPhone production

Shares of Apple fell 1.3% on Wednesday on a report that the company has told suppliers to bail on plans to increase iPhone 14 production. Demand for the new models failed to spike as high as anticipated, according to Bloomberg.

Apple will no longer aim to increase production by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, according to the report. The company will strive to produce 90 million units instead, which is roughly in line with Apple's forecast and production from last year, according to Bloomberg.

The report also impacted Apple suppliers and manufacturers. Shares of key chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing also fell 1.2%. Shares of Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, were down 2.9%. Foxconn builds Apple's iPhones.