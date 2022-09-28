Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Cramer's lightning round: Wolfspeed is not a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd: "Way too expensive ... I'm sorry, I can't endorse it."

Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."

Enovix Corp: "I have to say [sell] because It costs too much money."

Wolfspeed Inc: "I'm going to tell you not to buy. This stock doesn't make money."

Stem Inc: "A company that does not make a lot of money with a high stock in an era when the Fed wants to crunch inflation is not a stock you can own."

