Cramer's lightning round: Wolfspeed is not a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd: "Way too expensive ... I'm sorry, I can't endorse it."
Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."
Enovix Corp: "I have to say [sell] because It costs too much money."
Wolfspeed Inc: "I'm going to tell you not to buy. This stock doesn't make money."
Stem Inc: "A company that does not make a lot of money with a high stock in an era when the Fed wants to crunch inflation is not a stock you can own."
