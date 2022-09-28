IRS erred on child tax credit payments for millions of eligible families — but aid was 98% accurate overall, report finds

The IRS skipped about $3.7 billion in advance child tax credit payments for 4.1 million eligible households, but sent more than $1.1 billion to 1.5 million filers who didn't qualify in 2021, according to an audit released Tuesday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

However, the agency accurately issued 98% of the aid, the report found, based on a review of 178.9 million total payments made between July and November 2021.

Described as a "significant undertaking" by TIGTA, the monthly payments began in July 2021 after being enacted in March through the American Rescue Plan Act.

In an official response to the report, the IRS said it took corrective action in 2021 to block future payments to ineligible taxpayers and issued funds to millions of taxpayers who were erroneously excluded.