Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Biogen , as the company surged nearly 40% following positive results from an Alzheimer's drug trial . BMO upgraded the biotech company to outperform after the news. Other experts say they are holding onto their Apple stock despite a report that it's ditching plans to boost new iPhone production . The stock is also currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned included Eli Lilly and Coinbase .