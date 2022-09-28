Supreme Court confirms public can attend hearings in October for first time since Covid lockdown of March 2020

A crosswalk signal is seen outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2022.

The Supreme Court starting Monday will allow members of the public to attend oral argument hearings for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown of March 2020, the court's press office confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

The resumption of public access will coincide with the beginning of the high court's October term, when the court's justices are due to hear arguments in three cases.

And the reopening will come a year after the court resumed in-person oral arguments after more than a year of conducting those sessions remotely.

For the past year, courtroom access for those hearings had been limited to the court's nine justices, essential court personnel, lawyers for parties in cases being argued, and journalists with full-time press credentials from the court.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts said public access would resume soon during an address to 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado.

In its announcement Wednesday, the court's press office said, "Masking in the Courtroom for oral arguments will be optional."