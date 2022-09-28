CNBC Pro

Two of the most notable short sellers say this company is the aluminum siding of the 21st century

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falsoan hour ago
Short-seller Carson Block calls out ESG investing, says many companies are 'money grabs'
CNBC ProShort-seller Carson Block calls out ESG investing, says many companies are 'money grabs'
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More