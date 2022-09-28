Waiting for market bottom is a mistake and investors should buy now, David Rubenstein says

Investors looking to scoop up deals and position themselves for long-term growth should act now instead of waiting for stocks to bottom, David Rubenstein said Wednesday.

"People shouldn't be afraid of going in and buying things now," The Carlyle Group co-founder said during CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City. "The great fortunes in the investment world are often made by buying things at discounts."

During the past decade or so, there haven't been many discounts with the U.S. stock market being in a bull cycle. Now, however, stocks have fallen into a bear market and have remained volatile, meaning many names are trading at a relative discount, Rubenstein said. The S&P 500 is down more than 15% year to date through Tuesday's close and off more than 23% from a record set in January.

Rubenstein sees good value in stocks now and continuing through the next six months — about the time he thinks it will take for Federal Reserve rate hikes and policies from Congress to start making a dent in inflation.