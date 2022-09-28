CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — oversold market bounce; promising Alzheimer's drug

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jim Cramer at the NYSE, June 30,2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC

What I am looking at Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

  • The 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 4% early Wednesday for the first time in 14 years before pulling back some. The 2-year yield, which has been ripping higher, eased to about 4.15%. U.S. stock futures turned positive. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market in a move to try to stabilize the falling British pound. Bank of England saves? Exactly what? Unlimited buying of bonds. Holy cow. Our trusted S&P Oscillator at minus 12.6. That indicates extremely oversold conditions. It actually went down from Tuesday's lowest-since-early-Covid reading after the S&P 500 dipped to another bear market low.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — market extremely oversold, new signs of housing slowdown
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — market extremely oversold, new signs of housing slowdown
Jim Cramer
What the Club is watching Monday — yields and dollar way up, stocks down, we want to buy
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Monday — yields and dollar way up, stocks down, we want to buy
Jeff Marks
What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows
Jim Cramer
Read More