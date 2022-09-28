WTO says it's not ‘shying away’ from Qatar World Cup controversy as it teams up with FIFA

The benefits of working with FIFA to create more jobs in Africa offsets the ongoing controversies surrounding Qatar's hosting of the World Cup this year, the head of the World Trade Organization told CNBC.

The WTO and FIFA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday aimed at building up the participation of cotton-producing countries in the global soccer industry.

"Maybe there have been controversies and we are not shying away from that," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told CNBC's JuIianna Tatelbaum in Geneva.

Okonjo-Iweala's comments come as Qatar has increasingly been put under the microscope for its treatment of migrant workers engaged in construction projects ahead of the November FIFA World Cup tournament.

Okonjo-Iweala added that "no one has shut down the World Cup,"

Speaking on the same panel in Geneva, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told CNBC: "Thanks to the spotlight of football, as well, many things have changed in Qatar,"

"I am happy to take all the criticism of everyone for everything, doesn't matter, as long we can have a little, little concrete and real positive impact."