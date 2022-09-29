10-year yield rises, reversing some of Wednesday’s major losses

Treasury yields rose across the board Thursday, with the 10-year note reversing some of the losses it made on Wednesday after the Bank of England launched a bond-buying plan designed to stabilize market chaos in the U.K.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rebounded to 3.749%. During Wednesday's session, it plummeted by 25 basis points after briefly breaching the 4% mark. That marked the largest intraday drop since 2020.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield also rose to 4.176%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.