Investing in Space: Where does NASA go from here?

Two NASA missions were in the spotlight this week — the more expensive one crawled back for shelter, and the other, less-costly one was a smashing success — and raise the question of what the government space agency's role is in an increasingly private space industry.

NASA on Monday rolled back its Artemis moon program's SLS rocket, moving out of the path of Hurricane Ian. After more than a month out in the Florida sunshine, SLS remains grounded by technical obstacles, as much of the rocket is built from decades-old tech and parts. The program is five years behind schedule and over budget, already totaling more than $40 billion.

At the same time on Monday, a separate wing of NASA cheered after the DART mission successfully hit the asteroid Dimorphos, the first demonstration of a planetary defense mission. DART's price tag, at just over $300 million, is the latest in a string of low-cost NASA missions testing new tech at a steep risk-to-reward profile, such as the Mars helicopter Ingenuity and the lunar CAPSTONE flight.

"We are in an enviable position today where we have private companies able to do – and I'm gonna just say it – the boring stuff, the launching. It's never been about the rocket, it's about what you can do when you get there, and we have companies providing that," Lori Garver, former NASA deputy administrator, told CNBC. "The value proposition for NASA is in what they put on the rocket – and DART was an awesome example of that."

Another former NASA official emphasized to me the SLS is the product of congressional mandates and not what the agency would have built on its own. But that person also contended SLS is the only deep space rocket the U.S. currently has, with privately held SpaceX's Starship still in development. "I don't think it's in America's interest to quit," the ex-official said.

And, of course, America's interest includes taxpayer dollars. So how do they think the agency should spend its money? A Pew survey in 2018 painted a stark picture: Just 13% of Americans thought sending astronauts back to the moon should be a top priority, whereas 62% prioritized tracking objects that could hit Earth. It's a sharp difference from where the agency is spending most of its money currently.

NASA maintains the path back to the moon through SLS and Orion is "sustainable," even if costly and behind schedule. And don't get me wrong: There's a huge difference in what Artemis seeks to accomplish, versus missions like DART.

But the path to building a permanent human presence on the moon and beyond will require more than what one space agency or company can create, and it's a disservice to think that flying passengers to the surface with the regularity of SLS — at most once a year — represents a meaningful return to the moon. Ultimately, the Artemis mission tagline, "We are going," undersells what NASA can, and does, take on.