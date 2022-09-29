Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee interviewed Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice

Virginia Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, leaves for a break during a closed-door meeting with House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill September 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

A House select committee on Thursday interviewed Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, arrived at a Capitol Hill office building flanked by security and spoke with the committee for about 3.5 hours, NBC News reported.

Thomas did not answer any questions reporters asked upon her arrival or during the three breaks she took throughout the day, NBC reported. "Thank you for being here," she said in the morning in response to one question, a CNN video showed. "Thank you for your question," she replied to another.

Reports have indicated that Thomas was involved in efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results and discussed those efforts with Trump administration officials.

Thomas left the building around 2 p.m. ET, according to NBC.

Her attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement after the interview that Thomas "was happy to cooperate with the committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections. She answered all of the committee's questions."

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election," Paoletta's statement said. "And, as she told the Committee, her minimal and mainstream activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated."