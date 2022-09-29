Phil Collins, Genesis bandmates sell music rights in bundle deal — but Peter Gabriel isn't involved in it

British Pop and Rock musician Phil Collins of the group Genesis performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, November 14, 1981.

Do you like Phil Collins? This company sure does.

Collins, along with Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, have sold a bundle of music rights for the group and their individual projects to label Concord Music Group, the company said. The band is behind hits such as "Land of Confusion" and "I Can't Dance" among many others.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the deal is worth over $300 million. Concord has been involved in the publishing of Collins and Genesis since 2017.

The deal doesn't include Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett, who were members of the band in its early days, Concord said. After Gabriel and Hackett left, Genesis released an album called "And Then There Were Three."

Gabriel, who became a solo superstar in his own right, was the lead singer and driving artistic force of Genesis in its early, art-rock days in the 1970s. During that period, it released classic albums like "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway."

Representatives for Gabriel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes after several music superstars, including Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen, have struck lucrative deals in selling their music rights.

Collins, the drummer and lead singer of the rock band Genesis, also had an extensive career as an individual performer that includes hit songs like "In The Air Tonight," "Against All Odds" and "Sussudio."

Genesis guitarist and bassist Rutherford fronted the band Mike and the Mechanics, which had the 1980s hit "All I Need Is a Miracle." Banks, the keyboardist, released six solo albums.