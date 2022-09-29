Porsche shares rise in landmark Frankfurt debut

Porsche shares rose in their stock market debut Thursday, in one of the biggest public offerings in Europe ever.

Shares of the iconic sports car brand initially traded at 84 euros ($81) on Thursday morning after they had been priced at the top end of their range late Wednesday, at 82.50 euros. It values the company at roughly 75 billion euros.

By 9:30 a.m. London time Thursday shares had steadied at 84.50 euros. Parent company Volkswagen is offering 911 million shares, a reference to Porsche's famous 911 model.

"Today is a great day for Porsche and a great day for Volkswagen," Arno Antlitz, Volkswagen's chief financial officer told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday.

The organization knew the IPO would be successful, according to Antlitz, citing "strong financials" and "a very convincing strategy for the future."

"We were convinced despite the challenging environment this IPO would prove successful, and we were right," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach.