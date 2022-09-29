New Foreign Secretary Cleverly says UK's strategic shift to Indo-Pacific is 'permanent'

SINGAPORE — The United Kingdom will commit itself more fully to the Indo-Pacific region, beyond its ongoing efforts to join a massive trade deal in the region, the country's new foreign secretary said Thursday.

"The Indo-Pacific tilt is here to stay," James Cleverly said at the Milken Institute Asia Summit. "It is permanent."

That "tilt" toward the Indo-Pacific will include further cooperation on economic issues, security matters and "shared values," Cleverly said.

The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets."

Cleverly said that 1.7 million British citizens live in the region, and the United Kingdom has trade relationships worth $250 billion in the Indo-Pacific.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, is a trade pact that currently includes seven countries in Asia-Pacific and four in the Americas. It evolved out of the now-defunct Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a trade bloc that was originated by the United States but which fell apart after former President Donald Trump scrapped U.S. involvement.

The United Kingdom is in the process of joining the CPTPP, a move that it hopes would help it diversify its trade partnerships, particularly since the country departed from the European Union.