Carnival shares shed 23% on ballooning costs, dragging cruise stocks lower

The brand new Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras, docked at Port Canaveral, Florida, on July 30, 2021.

Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs associated with inflation, supply chain disruptions and the maintenance of health and safety protocols.

Shares of Carnival shed 23% during the session. The stock closed at a new 52-week low of $7.03, below its pandemic plunge lows of April 2020, when shares traded around $7.80 intraday.

Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean also fell Friday, down 18% and 13%, respectively.