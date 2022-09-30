Cramer's lightning round: nLight is not a buy

Loading chart...

UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money."

Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's the way I would go."

Equinor ASA: "[Enbridge] gives you a much better yield."

MP Materials Corp: "It does make money, and it is very well-run."

nLight Inc: "It loses money."

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras: "I'm not going there."

Amerisourcebergen Corp: "Call me a buyer of Amerisourcebergen."

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings: "I like BJ's very much. ... But my Charitable Trust owns Costco, and I do prefer them."

New Mountain Finance Corp: "We don't know what they're invested in, and as far as I'm concerned, therefore it's too dangerous."

