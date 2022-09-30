House passes stopgap funding measure to avoid federal government shutdown

WASHINGTON, USA - JULY 28: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, United States on July 28, 2022

The House on Friday passed a stopgap funding measure to keep the federal government open until at least mid-December.

The continuing resolution measure was approved by a 230-201 margin with a majority-Democratic vote. The approval came a day after the Senate passed the same resolution in a down-to-the-wire vote.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law later Friday.

If the resolution had not been passed, the government would have shut down due to Friday evening's deadline for approval of the upcoming federal budget.

Funding in the resolution includes approximately $12 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, $18.8 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, and $1 billion for heating and utility assistance.

The bill, which will fund the government until December 16, needed to pass before negotiations for the final 2023 budget could continue.

"While I am disappointed that we could not complete full appropriations this month, I am glad that we were able to include key funding provisions in this continuing resolution that address critical needs," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Friday.

The resolution had stalled in Congress until Thursday due to objections by Republicans and progressive Democrats over language that if approved would have sped up the federal process for issuing permits for big energy projects, including pipelines and electrical lines.

The bill moved forward after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed to strike the language.