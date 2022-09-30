CNBC Pro

An iron ore bust is imminent, and this is how to trade it, UBS says

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Is the Fed on the right track? Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni says this is what it should do next
CNBC ProIs the Fed on the right track? Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni says this is what it should do next
Zavier Ong2 hours ago
Here's what to buy and sell amid the UK's market turmoil, money managers say
CNBC ProHere's what to buy and sell amid the UK's market turmoil, money managers say
Ganesh Rao2 hours ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO09:31
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso5 hours ago
Read More