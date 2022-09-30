10-year yield rises above 3.8% after topping 4% briefly this week

Treasury yields rose on Friday, after volatile trading this week, as markets closed out an awful week, month and quarter.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.814%. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a near 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.264%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.