Dodge tries to convert its muscle car fans from V-8 engine to EV

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge Brand, Stellantis, introduces the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept all-electric muscle car at its world reveal during Dodge's Speed Week at M1 Concourse on August 17, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan.

Since the Dodge Charger was reintroduced in 2006, Dodge has been building a reputation for making muscle cars with big engines and bold and bright paint jobs.

But it plans to discontinue the gas-powered Challenger and Charger and the V-8 hemi engines that power some of the most popular versions.

Dodge's recently debuted fully electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is its attempt to retain the muscle car identity in an era when it's becoming ever more challenging to sell a gas-guzzling sports car.

In fact, it's becoming more challenging to sell a car at all. SUVs and trucks are taking over the American vehicle market. RBC Capital estimates that Dodge's sister brands Jeep and Ram account for 50% of parent company Stellantis' profits.

Meanwhile the many fans of Dodge's powerful but fuel-thirsty muscle cars are making peace with the apparent end of an era.

Watch the video to learn more.