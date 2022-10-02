Some seniors make this costly Medicare enrollment mistake. A bipartisan bill looks to fix it

A bipartisan bill in the House aims to fix a costly enrollment mistake that some older adults make when they transition to Medicare from an employer-based health plan.

Under current rules, workers age 65 or older who leave their job but keep their company's health insurance as allowed under federal law — the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA — can end up facing late-enrollment penalties for Medicare when they eventually sign up. And those fees, which are tacked onto monthly premiums, are generally life-lasting.

"This bill says anytime you're on COBRA coverage and discover you should have enrolled in Medicare, you get a special enrollment period, your benefits start right away and you don't pay a late enrollment penalty," said Bonnie Burns, a consultant for California Health Advocates and a Medicare expert.

More from Personal Finance:

Medicare premium surcharges are smaller next year

Key things to know if you're enrolling in Medicare

Part B premiums for Medicare will be $164.90 in 2023

The bill, called the Medicare Enrollment Protection Act, also would require that if a COBRA insurer discovers the patient should be on Medicare, the claim cannot be denied, according to a congressional staffer for one of the bill's sponsors.

However, the measure would not prevent a COBRA insurer from going after a patient to recoup benefits paid, which is something that currently can happen, Burns said.

"It doesn't address that piece of the problem," she said.