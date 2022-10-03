Credit Suisse is reportedly seeking to assure investors as financial concerns rise

Credit Suisse executives are in talks with the bank's major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health, the Financial Times reported, citing people involved in the discussions.

One executive involved in the talks told the Financial Times that teams at the bank were actively engaging with its top clients and counterparties over the weekend, adding that they were receiving "messages of support" from top investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse touched fresh lows last week. The stock is down about 55% year-to-date.

Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors with protection against financial risks such as default, rose sharply Friday. They followed reports the Swiss lender is looking to raise capital, citing a memo from its Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner.

FT said the executive denied reports that the Swiss bank had formally approached its investors about possibly raising more capital, and insisted Credit Suisse "was trying to avoid such a move with its share price at record lows and higher borrowing costs due to rating downgrades."