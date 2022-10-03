Credit Suisse is reportedly seeking to assure investors as financial concerns rise

- Shares of Credit Suisse touched fresh lows last week. The stock is down about 55% year-to-date.
- Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors with protection against financial risks such as default, rose sharply Friday.
- They followed reports the Swiss lender is looking to raise capital, citing a memo from its Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner.
Credit Suisse executives are in talks with the bank's major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health, the Financial Times reported, citing people involved in the discussions.
One executive involved in the talks told the Financial Times that teams at the bank were actively engaging with its top clients and counterparties over the weekend, adding that they were receiving "messages of support" from top investors.
FT said the executive denied reports that the Swiss bank had formally approached its investors about possibly raising more capital, and insisted Credit Suisse "was trying to avoid such a move with its share price at record lows and higher borrowing costs due to rating downgrades."
The bank told Reuters that it's in the process of a strategy review that includes potential divestitures and asset sales, and that an announcement is expected on Oct. 27, when the bank releases its third-quarter results.
Credit Suisse has also been in talks with investors to raise capital with various scenarios in mind, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter as saying it includes a chance that the bank may "largely" exit the U.S. market.
The latest from Credit Suisse signals a "rocky period" ahead but it could lead to a change in the U.S. Federal Reserve's direction, said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.
"The silver lining at end of this period is the fact that central banks will probably start to relent some time as both inflation is down and financial conditions worsen dramatically," Vail said. "I don't think it's the end of the world."
"We struggle to see something systemic," analysts at Citi said a report about the possible "contagion impact" on U.S. banks by "a large European bank." The analysts did not name Credit Suisse.
"We understand the nature of the concerns, but the current situation is night and day from 2007 as the balance sheets are fundamentally different in terms of capital and liquidity," the report said, referring to the financial crisis that unraveled in 2007.
"We believe the U.S. bank stocks are very attractive here," the report said.