Disney executive Kareem Daniel joins McDonald's expanding board

Disney's Kareem Daniel is the fourth new director to join McDonald's board this year.

The fast-food giant announced Monday that the more than 15-year Disney veteran is the 15th member of its board, effective Oct. 1.

Daniel currently leads Disney's media and entertainment distribution group, overseeing the growth of its streaming services, TV channels and theatrical film distribution. He's considered Disney CEO Bob Chapek's right-hand man.

Previously, Daniel held leadership roles on the company's corporate strategy, Walt Disney Imagineering and consumer products, games, and publishing teams. He's a native of Chicago, where McDonald's is headquartered.

In August, McDonald's said longtime director Sheila Penrose was retiring, a decision that came after billionaire investor Carl Icahn tried to supplant her through a proxy fight. The company simultaneously announced the appointment of three new board members, who assumed their seats on Saturday.

CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.