CNBC Pro

Investment pro says ETFs are now a better bet than stocks — and reveals areas of 'tremendous' value

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

The 5 global stocks experiencing a 'de-globalization' trend, according to HSBC
CNBC ProThe 5 global stocks experiencing a 'de-globalization' trend, according to HSBC
Ganesh Rao2 min ago
Should investors flee stocks? Strategists give their take — and reveal how to trade the volatility
CNBC ProShould investors flee stocks? Strategists give their take — and reveal how to trade the volatility
2 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO08:27
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More