CNBC Investing Club

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement

thumbnail
Zev Fima
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 7, 2022. At a presentation dubbed Far Out, Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 14 line, a fresh slate of smartwatches and new AirPods.
Nic Coury | Bloomberg | Getty Images

One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.

