These are JPMorgan’s top stock picks for October

As stocks look to recover from last month's rout, JPMorgan released its top picks for October. JPMorgan's monthly Analyst Focus list includes the firm's favored stock ideas, spanning across sectors and including both growth and value names. The bank's list has some this month. JPMorgan added a biotech name, Mirati Therapeutics , and dropped Akero and SVB Financial. The updated list comes on the first trading day of October trading , after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S & P 500 suffered their biggest monthly losses since March 2020. Here are some other names that made the list. The sole new addition, Mirati Therapeutics, is awaiting a decision by mid-December from the FDA on the approval of its lung-cancer drug, adagrasib. CEO David Meek recently said at a Guggenheim conference the company is ready for launch as soon as that happens. "We visited with all the major plans and the payers and the groups. So I think we're in good shape. And the feedback from all of them is … adagrasib has a very compelling profile for patients," he said. Mirati has 34% upside from Friday's close, according to JPMorgan. One of the consumer names picked by the firm is Las Vegas Sands . The casino operator's stock recently jumped after Macao announced it will allow tour groups from mainland China as soon as November. The country's Covid lockdowns have taken a big bite out of the region's casinos revenues. JPMorgan's price target implies a 17% upside from Friday's close. Meanwhile, utility company AES Corporation has almost 33% upside, based on JPMorgan's price target. The company, which has a substantial renewable energy portfolio, stands to benefit from the Biden administration's push for clean energy. In its last earnings report in early August, before the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, the company did not factor the legislation's climate initiatives into its forecast. However, CEO Andrés Gluski said during the conference call that he sees the law as a "meaningful source of potential upside, as it would drive additional demand for renewables and energy storage and accelerate the development of green hydrogen projects in the U.S." Lastly, Amazon , which has been beaten up this year amid the market downturn, has almost 64% upside from Friday's close, according to JPMorgan's price target. The ecommerce giant recently announced that a second prime day sale will occur Oct. 11-12. It also had a fall hardware event last week where it announced a slew of new products . — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.