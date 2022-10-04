Air cargo rates slump but some companies see long-term strength

The cost of shipping air freight around the world is slumping, but some companies say the world's shift to flying goods around the world will keep the market attractive for years.

"I don't think it's going to give back share to other forms of transportation," Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told reporters at an industry conference in Washington, D.C., last month. "I think that it will get back to its earlier pace of growth."

Air freight is a tiny part of the overall cargo market, but supply chain problems, travel restrictions and voracious consumer spending pushed the niche to the forefront during the pandemic.

Boeing and Airbus are both selling freighter versions of their newest wide-body planes, which are more fuel-efficient than older cargo jets, and demand to convert older passenger planes into freighters has been so strong some slots are booked up for years.

Traditional ocean freight companies like Maersk have recently gotten into the air cargo market. And passenger airlines have reaped the rewards of strong cargo demand during the Covid pandemic to supplement traditional revenue streams.