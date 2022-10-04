GM adds former Lyft and Tesla executive Jon McNeill as board member

A General Motors sign is seen during an event on January 25, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. - General Motors will create 4,000 new jobs and retaining 1,000, and significantly increasing battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity.

DETROIT – General Motors on Tuesday said it is adding Jon McNeill, a former executive of Lyft and Tesla, to its board of directors.

McNeill, 55, is currently CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2020 that's focused on investing and growing startup businesses. Before then, he served as chief operating officer at Lyft and president of global sales, delivery and service at Tesla.

GM CEO and Chair Mary Barra, in a release, cited McNeill's experiences as "a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future."

McNeill's appointment is notable, as the Detroit automaker has set a goal to outsell Tesla in electric vehicles by mid-decade, followed by exclusively offering EVs by 2035.