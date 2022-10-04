Autos

GM adds former Lyft and Tesla executive Jon McNeill as board member

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
A General Motors sign is seen during an event on January 25, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. - General Motors will create 4,000 new jobs and retaining 1,000, and significantly increasing battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

DETROIT – General Motors on Tuesday said it is adding Jon McNeill, a former executive of Lyft and Tesla, to its board of directors.

McNeill, 55, is currently CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2020 that's focused on investing and growing startup businesses. Before then, he served as chief operating officer at Lyft and president of global sales, delivery and service at Tesla.

GM CEO and Chair Mary Barra, in a release, cited McNeill's experiences as "a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future."

McNeill's appointment is notable, as the Detroit automaker has set a goal to outsell Tesla in electric vehicles by mid-decade, followed by exclusively offering EVs by 2035.

Jon McNeill, poses for a photograph as Tesla opens a service centre at Kong Nam Industrial Building, 603 - 609 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan.
Felix Wong | South China Morning Post | Getty Images

"GM is rapidly changing to meet the world's need for cleaner and safer transportation and they're uncovering new growth opportunities with every hardware and software innovation they're introducing," McNeill said.

GM's board, which has been praised for its gender neutrality in recent years, now has 13 directors, six of whom are female. Twelve of the directors are independent.