Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Twitter following reports on Tuesday that Elon Musk will go through with his deal to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share . The stock was halted in the afternoon after Bloomberg reported the development, which comes days before a highly anticipated trial. When trading resumed, Twitter shares closed up more than 22%. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood reiterated her passion for the enterprise communication space saying it will produce $1.5 trillion in revenue per year . Wood, known for her focus on innovation, also mentioned Zoom , Microsoft and Teladoc in her interview. Microsoft is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Cramer discussed Poshmark . Its stock jumped 13% Tuesday after the online seller of secondhand apparel struck a deal with South Korea's Navier to be acquired for $1.2 billion . Other stocks mentioned include Tesla and Procter & Gamble .