Samsung aims to make the world's most advanced chips in 5 years, as it plays catch up with TSMC

Samsung said Tuesday it aims to make some of the most advanced semiconductors in the world in five years' time, as the race between the South Korean electronics giant and the world's largest chip maker TSMC heats up.

The company laid out a roadmap for its chip production plans, and said it will begin making chips with a 2 nanometer process in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer process in 2027.

The nanometer figure refers to the size of each individual transistor on a chip. The smaller the transistor, the more of them can be packed onto a single semiconductor. Typically, a reduction in nanometer size can yield more powerful and efficient chips.

For comparison, the processor in Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models is a 4 nanometer chip.

Samsung began producing 3 nanometer chips earlier this year.

Shares of Samsung in South Korea closed nearly 4% higher on Tuesday.