Businesses added 208,000 jobs in September, better than expected, ADP reports

The U.S. labor market showed strength in September, with private companies adding more jobs than expected, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday.

Businesses added 208,000 for the month, better than the 200,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the upwardly revised 185,000 in August.

Those gains came even as goods-producing industries reported a loss of 29,000 positions, with manufacturing down 13,000 and natural resources and mining losing 16,000.

However, a big jump in trade, transportation and utilities helped offset those losses, as the sector saw a jobs gain of 147,000.

Professional and business services added 57,000, while education and health services picked up 38,000 and leisure and hospitality grew by 31,000. There also were losers within the services sector, as information declined by 19,000 and financial activities saw a loss of 16,000 positions.

By size, companies employing 50-499 workers led with a 90,000 gain, while large firms added 60,000 and small businesses contributed 58,000.