Ford to end production of $500,000 GT supercar with special edition

DETROIT — Ford Motor will end production of its $500,000 GT supercar later this year with a special edition model paying tribute to the vehicle's racing heritage.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday said the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition will be the last model of the third-generation car, which was resurrected in 2016 after being a decade out of the market.

Ford said only 20 of the GT LM Edition cars will be produced. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall with production wrapping up later this year, according to the automaker.

"As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing racecar, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win," Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a release.