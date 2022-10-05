TSMC shares jump 5% after Morgan Stanley says the chipmaker is a 'top pick'

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited at Hsinchu Science Park. Shares of the world's largest chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose as much as 5% on Wednesday morning in Asia after Morgan Stanley recommended the stock.

"We anticipate a semiconductor cycle recovery in 2H23 and suggest bargain-hunting in quality stocks right now. TSMC is our top pick," the investment bank said in a Tuesday note. It characterized TSMC as "the enabler of future technology."

The stock was trading 3.73% higher in afternoon trade. U.S.-listed shares of TSMC rose about 5% overnight.

Chip stocks such as TSMC, GlobalWafers Company and MediaTek are at trough valuations after a rapid market correction, analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

Meanwhile, the secular trends of 5G, artificial intelligence of things and electric vehicles — which need semiconductors — are not reversing, the bank added.