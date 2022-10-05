New York Comic Con tries to get back to normal in a world changed by Covid

Cosplayers dressed in Mandalorian armor and Black Widow pose for a photo during Day 4 of New York Comic Con 2021 at Jacob Javits Center on October 10, 2021 in New York City. (

NEW YORK – New York Comic Con isn't quite what it was before the pandemic. But it's getting there.

The four-day event, which begins Thursday morning at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, is expected to feature guests from across the pop culture spectrum, including "Dune" and "Star Wars" star Oscar Isaac, "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon and celebrity couple Ice T and Coco.

About 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, where they'll catch screenings and panels, and rub elbows with the artists and writers behind their favorite characters. That's a big boost from last year, when Covid restrictions kept the capacity reduced to 150,000 people, and higher than the 130,000 people typically drawn to San Diego Comic-Con each summer. But it's still a way off from the approximately 250,000 fans who attended the New York event in 2019.

ReedPop, the company that owns New York Comic Con, is fine with being conservative two years after the coronavirus forced organizers to make the event entirely virtual. The virus is still around, so Covid masks will still be required at all times indoors this year, although fans won't need to present proof of vaccination. The event used to include happenings at the nearby Hammerstein Ballroom and Madison Square Garden, but now it's mainly confined to the sprawling Javits Center.

"We don't feel the need to push," said Lance Fensterman, president of ReedPop.

Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics is looking to make a big splash with several experiences, including a truck on Friday that will give away breakfast sandwiches, cupcakes and swag to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Harley Quinn, the clownish antihero known from the Batman and Suicide Squad comics, shows and movies.