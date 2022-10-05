CNBC Investing Club

These stocks were our best and worst performers in the third quarter

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The S&P 500 last week wrapped up the third quarter, falling more than 5%. It was the third consecutive quarter of declines for the index, marking the longest losing streak since 2008.

Stocks and commodities have since broadly rallied in the first days of the fourth quarter. But after yet another troublesome quarter in the books, we thought it would again be helpful to look back and highlight what went right — and wrong — in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Here's a snapshot of the best and worst performers in the Investing Club's 34-stock portfolio for the third quarter, starting with our four top performers.

More In Analysis

BofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
CNBC Investing ClubBofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
Kevin Stankiewicz
3 of our stocks, including Ford, are in the news. Here's the Club's take on the headlines
CNBC Investing Club3 of our stocks, including Ford, are in the news. Here's the Club's take on the headlines
Zev Fima
Analysts at two major Wall Street firms are optimistic about Amazon. Here's why we are, too
CNBC Investing ClubAnalysts at two major Wall Street firms are optimistic about Amazon. Here's why we are, too
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More