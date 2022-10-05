CNBC Investing Club

This is how we readied the Club portfolio for the big OPEC+ production cut

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
The OPEC logo on a sign at the group's headquarters in Vienna, Austria.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

OPEC and its oil-producing allies agreed Wednesday to their largest cut to daily crude output since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision the Club took steps to prepare for earlier this week by paring our energy exposure.

More In Analysis

Here's why analysts like Corona beer maker Constellation Brands heading into its earnings report
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why analysts like Corona beer maker Constellation Brands heading into its earnings report
Paulina Likos2 hours ago
These stocks were our best and worst performers in the third quarter
CNBC Investing ClubThese stocks were our best and worst performers in the third quarter
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
BofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
CNBC Investing ClubBofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More