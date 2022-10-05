Florida hedge fund could reap around $200 million from big arbitrage bet on Twitter

Among the big winners in Elon Musk's agreement to follow through with his deal to buy Twitter is an activist hedge fund based in a coastal Florida city that was just wrecked by Hurricane Ian.

Pentwater Capital, a 15-year-old firm with close to $5 billion in assets, bought a 2.4% stake in Twitter during the second quarter. The purchase of 18.1 million shares cost Pentwater roughly $725 million.

At $54.20, the price Musk has agreed to pay for Twitter, Pentwater's stake would be worth about $980 million. The stock closed up 22% on Tuesday at $52, which is still below the acquisition price, signaling that Wall Street isn't entirely convinced the deal will close.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Tuesday that he'd sent Twitter a letter informing the company of his intent to stick to the terms of the April agreement after previously trying to back out. The two sides were scheduled in court in two weeks, and part of Musk's latest proposal involved putting an end to the litigation. Twitter has said it received the letter and intends to close the transaction at $54.20, but did not comment on the litigation.

When Pentwater jumped into Twitter, the social media company was in a holding pattern. The stock was languishing as Musk was putting out critical tweets about the company's bot and spam problem, hinting at a sense of buyer's remorse. The stock dropped as low as $32.55 on July 11, just after Musk officially tried to terminate the deal.

Pentwater was taking advantage of what the firm saw as a clear arbitrage opportunity. There was a signed contract on the table and a bunch of money to be made as long as the deal reached its logical conclusion.

"In my 23-year career doing this, I've never seen an acquirer walk away without any reason," said Matthew Halbower, Pentwater's founder, in an interview on Tuesday after Musk's filing landed with the SEC. "The probability of him being able to walk away was very low."

Halbower said the only two reasons that Musk would have to tear up the deal would be if there was fraud in Twitter's financial statements or if there was a material event that changed the value of the company. Neither of those issues were at play, Halbower said.