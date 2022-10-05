Watch live: President Joe Biden addresses Hurricane Ian victims in Fort Myers, Florida

This event is slated to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.

President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday to address the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Prior to the speech, Biden surveyed areas ravaged by the storm, was briefed by officials on the ground and met with locals and small business owners affected by the hurricane.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm a week ago, before moving up the eastern U.S. coast. The storm has reportedly killed more than 80 people, though that number is expected to rise as floodwaters recede and rescue teams access new areas.

The hurricane is shaping up to be the costliest Florida hurricane since Andrew in 1992, with wind and storm surge damage estimated to be between $28 billion and $47 billion.