Asia-Pacific markets point to lower open after U.S. stocks slip

Visitors stands in front of an electronic ticker at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to fall on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,100 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,070. That's slightly lower compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,120.53.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.34%. Mainland China markets are closed for a holiday this week.