Bank of England says pension funds were hours from disaster before it intervened

Buses pass in the City of London financial district outside the Royal Exchange near the Bank of England on 2nd July 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

Many LDIs are owned by final salary pension schemes, workplace pension plans popular in the U.K. that provide a guaranteed annual income for life upon retirement, based on the worker's final or average salary. The LDIs needed to liquidate substantial portions of their long-term gilt positions as the values of the bonds fell early last week, and could have done so in an orderly fashion providing gilt prices did not deteriorate too rapidly. In a letter Wednesday to Conservative Party lawmaker Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe revealed that LDIs issued dire warnings on the evening of Sep. 27, as 30-year gilt yields rose by 67 basis points from their position that morning. Yields move inversely to prices. "The Bank was informed by a number of LDI fund managers that, at the prevailing yields, multiple LDI funds were likely to fall into negative net asset value. As a result, it was likely that these funds would have to begin the process of winding up the following morning," Cunliffe explained. "In that eventuality, a large quantity of gilts, held as collateral by banks that had lent to these LDI funds, was likely to be sold on the market, driving a potentially self-reinforcing spiral and threatening severe disruption of core funding markets and consequent widespread financial instability."

