Biden pardons thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession, orders review of federal pot laws

Members of the DC Marijuana Justice community hold a 51 blow-up joint on the National Mall ahead of President Joe Bidens address to a joint session of Congress to call on the administration to take action on legalization and expungement of criminal records on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of individuals convicted of possessing marijuana, sending pot stocks soaring Thursday afternoon on the news.

The pardons apply only to federal offenders as well as those convicted in the District of Columbia, but Biden called on governors across the country to follow suit.

"Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either," Biden said in a statement.

More than 6,500 individuals with prior convictions for simple marijuana possession were impacted by the pardons, said the official, and thousands more through pardons under D.C. law.

"There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result," Biden said. "My pardon will remove this burden on them."

In addition to the pardons, Biden said he had instructed Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin reviewing how marijuana is classified under federal drug laws.

"The federal government currently classifies marijuana as a 'schedule one' substance, the same as heroin and LSD – and more serious than fentanyl," said Biden. "It makes no sense."

Pot stocks Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth each jumped on the news, up roughly 25% and 20%, respectively, in afternoon trading.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," said Biden. "It's time that we right these wrongs."

