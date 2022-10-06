Cramer's lightning round: GXO Logistics is a buy

Loading chart...

Axsome Therapeutics Inc : "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."

Icahn Enterprises LP : "You don't know what's in it. ... You can't make a good judgement."

GXO Logistics Inc : "Buy some here, buy some a little bit lower."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile : "Fertilizer's in short supply and so is lithium. That makes that stock a buy in my eyes."

nCino Inc : "As much as I like nCino, I like its product, it's losing money. So, we can't buy it."

