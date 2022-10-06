Palo Alto, Meta and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors shares which cybersecurity stock he likes most in the sector. Short Hills Capital's Stephen Weiss explains why he has been sitting on the sidelines and what he needs to see in the market before buying. Finally, Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management gives her thesis on why Meta is not a beaten-up tech stock to buy. She says Amazon , Nvidia or PayPal could all provide more value as recovering tech names.